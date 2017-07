A billboards displays the current worth of a winning Powerball lottery ticket Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. The last time Powerball had grown this large was in February 2015, when three winners split a $564.1 million prize. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois lottery players can once again take their chance at Mega Millions. The Illinois Lottery yesterday said now that the state has a budget, people can once again buy Mega Millions tickets. Illinois lost Mega Millions and Powerball when the state failed to come to terms on a budget by July 1st. Lotto managers say they’re still in talks to bring Powerball sales back to Illinois.