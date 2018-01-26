Memorial Service For Lewis Professor Murdered Last Year

A memorial service tomorrow in Naperville will mark the one year anniversary of the death of a Lewis University Professor. Matthew Lange was murdered at Scullen Middle School in Naperville on January 27th of last year. He was a member of the Stagehand Local 124, working at the Rialto. Lange was killed by gunfire while sitting in his car. He was at Cullen School to pick up his 4-year-old son.

Security cameras were not functioning at the time and there were no witnesses. Naperville police is at a stand still. But the police department does not think this was a random act but rather someone who knew Lange very well.

Lange was 37 years old and lived in Oswego. There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to solving Lange’s murder. There will be a memorial service in honor of Matt a the location where he was murdered tomorrow, Saturday January 27th at noon. Organizers hope someone remembers something about the night of the murder. The memorial service will be held at Scullen Middle School at 2815 Mistflower Lane in Naperville.

To hear the entire interview with Stagehand Local 124 members click below.