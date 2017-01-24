Metal Detector Policy Being Reviewed At Joliet Township High School

They’re reviewing their school policy regarding metal detectors. That’s what Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy of Joliet Township High School tells the Scott Slocum Show after a BB gun was brought to school and used in a drug deal. Random metal detector checks are done at various locations of which the students do not know where the checks will be.

Every visitor that comes to both Joliet West and Joliet Central high has to go through a metal detector. All students who arrive late must also pass through a metal detector. When asked if all students should go through metal detectors Dr. McCarthy says it’s not impossible but would require more staff and funds.

On Monday, a 15-year-old attempted to rob another teen with a BB gun at Joliet Central High School. Two 15-year-olds met in a bathroom at Joliet Central at 7:05am Monday morning, where one teen was going to buy marijuana off of the other teen. During the transaction the seller produced a realistic looking handgun and demanded the buyer’s money and shoes. The robbery was stopped when a school security guard entered the bathroom. The teen with the realistic BB gun was arrested and charged.