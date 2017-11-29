Metra Derailment Affects Service on BNSF, SouthWest & Heritage Corridor

Passengers on several Metra lines can expect significant delays this morning. The BNSF, SouthWest Service, and Heritage Corridor lines were delayed last night after three cars of the SouthWest Service train derailed on the South Side of Union Station in Chicago. The evening rush could also be impacted. Customers may want to consider another Metra line or alternative transportation. Metra spokesman Michael Gillis tells Channel 9 news that there were only three passengers on board the train when it derailed and no one was injured. Gillis says they’ll have to bring in cranes to lift the train cars back onto the tracks. Up to 30 minute delays are expected.