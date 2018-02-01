Metra Fare Increase Begins Today

Starting today Metra will increased fares tickets on all of its lines. All one-way tickets have been increased by 25 cents. Prices for 10-Ride tickets have gone up an any where from an additional $4.25 to $7.75, depending on the zone. While Monthly Pass prices have increased between $9.00 and $12.50. Additionally, the price of an unlimited-ride Weekend Pass has increased from $8.00 to $10.00. This is the fourth year in a row that Metra has raised the price of travel for commuters.

