Metra To No Longer Staff Mokena Station

Starting September 8th, Metra will no longer have a ticket attendant at the Mokena station. In an announcement released on Tuesday, Metra said that “many stations have seen these changes”. The month of June saw 1,381 tickets purchased from the downtown station, making it the station with the second-lowest number of tickets sold on the Rock Island line. Only the 111th St/Morgan Park station on the “Beverly Branch” sold less tickets than the Mokena station. Both stations only serve about 600 weekday passengers. After September 8th, you can still use cash to purchase a one-way ticket on the train from a conductor at no extra cost, from a vending machine downtown, online at metrarail.com, or through the free Ventra app.