Metra Seeking Input from Joliet Customers

Metra has announced the launch of an online survey to ask Joliet customers about a variety of potential fare and ticket options. The survey is part of a study that Metra commissioned in July of 2016 to evaluate the agency’s distance-based fare structure and fare products. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/metrafarestudy and will be online through March 31st. The survey results will be used to guide Metra’s decision-making regarding changes to fares and fare policies. Any proposed changes would be subject to further public comment before being implemented. The study is expect to be completed this summer.