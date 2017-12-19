Metra Tickets Purchased on The Ventra App Must be Manually Moved To New Phones

If you were gifted a new phone for Christmas, you have some work to do to save your Metra tickets. Metra issued a reminder Monday stating that tickets purchased on the Ventra app are downloaded only to the phone and not the user’s account, so that the tickets cannot be shared with others. That means you will have to manually transfer your tickets to make sure they don’t go to waste. One-Way and 10-Ride Tickets that have already been used cannot be moved but unused tickets can be. Monthly Passes that have already been activated can be moved only once.

To transfer the tickets, visit ventrachicago.com and have the old and new phones handy with the Ventra app synced. Log in to your account and click on the “My Metra Tickets” link. Then, click on the “Move Tickets to a Different Device” link and follow the prompts.

Customers who do not have their old device will need to complete the transfer by calling a Ventra customer service agent at 877-669-8368.