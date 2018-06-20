Michael Hansen Honored At Distinguished Citizen Dinner

On June 19th, The Rainow Council of the Boy Scouts of America celebrated their 7th Annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner.

Michael Hansen was honored during the dinner as the 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year. Hansen was also presented with the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award, which is given to an Eagle Scout who has contributed greatly to the community and excelled in their profession. Mike Hansen Earned his Eagle Rank in 1965 right here in Joliet.

Past Distinguished Citizen Dinner recipients were both in attendance and assisted with the evening’s event. They included: Larry Walsh, Jim Roolf, and Brother James Gaffney.

Past recipients of the award who were instrumental in the evening’s success but were not able to be in attendance include Terry D’Arcy, and Roger Claar.

The evening raised over $50,000 for the thousands of youth served by the Rainbow Council in Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties.