Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Honors U.S. Military Veterans This Memorial Day Weekend

There will be several ways to honor U.S. Military Veterans Day this Memorial Day Weekend at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Memorial Day Tour – Saturday May 27, 10 a.m. – “Thank You For Your Service”

On Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m., there will be a volunteer-led Memorial Day Tour. The tour is open to people of all ages. Join us to honor U.S. Military veterans and learn more about the origins of Memorial Day. Learn about the lives of local veterans who lived on this land, and hear about how they served our country. Learn about the role of the former Joliet Army Arsenal. The tour will visit local memorial sites on the land where the Joliet Arsenal operated during World War II.

Ranger Hikes – Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.

Volunteers will lead Ranger Hikes to look for the Midewin bison herd. Meet at the Ranger Trailer at the Iron Bridge Trailhead. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and bring your binoculars. Hikes typically last about one hour. These hikes are offered on most Saturdays and Sundays.

Trails are open at Midewin 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The Welcome Center is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.