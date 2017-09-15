Military Vehicle Preservation Association Route 66 Convoy In Joliet

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will open at 8:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2017, to provide prime viewing of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) Route 66 Convoy, featuring 70 authentic World War II-era vehicles, when they arrive in Downtown Joliet at approximately 8:30 AM.

The Houbolt Rooftop Terrace will be open to the public and the Museum has partnered with The Great American Bagel in Joliet to offer complimentary breakfast to the first 25 attendees. Regular admission rates apply and Joliet residents always receive $1.00 off their admission at all levels, and Museum members are always free.