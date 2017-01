Minooka could be getting another hotel. Village officials approved an economic incentive agreement this week to allow a developer to build another hotel across the street from the Hampton Inn on Bob Blair Road. The new hotel will be TownePlace Suites by Marriot and have an 87-room capacity. Minooka Mayor Pat Brennan says the second hotel will create jobs and strengthen the commercial sector of the village, plus the new hotel will increase the tax base for Minooka.