Minooka Girl Learns At Six Years Of Age, What Many Have Not: “When You Do Good, Good Things Happen”

A heart warming story of a little girl from Minooka who loves horses. The 6-year-old was distraught over the Plainfield farm fire that killed 18 of the 30 horses. The parents of Zoe have taught their children gratitude and to give back every year on their birthdays. This year Zoe decided she would help raise funds for the injured horses. She made stress balls and sold them. But as with anything on social media these days word got out and people started donating money. Their initial goal was $200 but raised over $2,000 of which a local vet matched dollar for dollar. Zoe’s mom Mandi is very proud of her daughter. The money will go to pay off any outstanding medical bills incurred by the vets. Zoe told her mom, “when you do good things mom, good things happen.”

