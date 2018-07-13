Minooka High School Stand Out Is National League All-Star
By Monica DeSantis
Jul 13, 2018 @ 8:13 AM
Mike Foltynewicz, Jeff Petrovic

Minooka Community High School has its first ever National League All-Star. Mike Foltynewicz was a 2010 graduate of Minooka Community High school and now pitches for the Atlanta Braves. He was drafted in the first round for the Houston Astros in 2010. High School coach Jeff Petrovic recalls a game when it was snowing during Foltynewicz’s senior year. The parking lot was full and scouts from across the country were there to see Foltynewicz.  Fast forward to 2018, Foltynewicz  was named as a reserve for the National League.

Petrovic says Foltynewicz has matured over the last couple of years. The All-Star game is Tuesday, July 17th.

