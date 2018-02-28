Minority Contractors Say They Are Left Out of Will County Contracts
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 12:01 AM

Minority contractors are planning on speaking at the March 5th Joliet City Council meeting to share their frustrations over the lack of minority contractors on the new Will County Courthouse. Work is currently underway on the 10-story, $215 million facility in downtown Joliet. The city is considered a partner with the county on the construction effort. Minority contractors believe that they have been consistently left out of large scale construction projects around Will County. There is also talk of a protest sometime in mid-March. The new courthouse is expected to open in 2020. Stay tuned to WJOL for more details on this story as it becomes available.

