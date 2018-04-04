Minutemen Patrol Part Of Short Term Solution For I-80 Safety

The Illinois Department of Transportation is following up regarding safety concerns over I-80. In January, R.U.S.H. (Residents United for Safer Highways) held a public meeting at St. Francis University. Secretary of Transportation Randy Blankenhorn emailed WJOL and Chairman of R.U.S.H Scott Slocum in response to the meeting. IDOT has come up with short term solutions to make I-80 safer. A long term plan requires major funding but in the short term, bridge repair work will begin this year. Among the ideas to make I-80 safer include adding Minutemen patrol to I-80. IDOT will include dynamic message signs when construction projects get underway on I-80. Plus they will be looking to design some cantilever DMS boards within the project limits.

Below are the questions answered by IDOT’s Secretary of Transportation Randy Blankenhorn

Question:

Would improvements to I-55 managed lanes have any impact on I-80?

Answer:

While it is a little difficult to measure at this time, there is no question that some traffic takes I-55 to I-80 to I-57 to get to Chicago (or reversed). An improved I-55 would undoubtedly eliminate some of that traffic.

Question:

Is Illiana part of the Expressway Vision Study being led by CMAP?

Answer:

No, the Vision Study focuses primarily on existing corridors.

Question:

Can the speed be reduced along I-80 to improve safety?

Answer:

Speeds along I-80 vary quite a bit with a stretch in Joliet being as low as 55 MPH. The Department did in recent years increase the speed from limit from 45 MPH to 55 MPH in that area when legislation increased the maximum speed limit to 70 MPH. The Department will continue to monitor speeds in the corridor and ultimately would prefer a consistent speed limit which could be provided with a reconstruction of the roadway.

Question:

Can IDOT install some driver information signs to provide information of travel times and road conditions?

Answer:

We will include some Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) with the upcoming I-80 bridge projects. We are also currently looking to design some cantilever DMS boards within the project limits. The district will look to install these cantilever structures as soon as possible.

Question:

Can flexible delineators be put up along I-80 near ramps to reduce “last minute cut-in” drivers which are creating safety concerns?

Answer:

No, as the delineators are a challenge and maintenance issue in snowy environments. Solution is to improve interchange configurations and designs with a reconstructed I-80.

Question:

Can we consider partnering with State Police on conducting a Road Safety Assessment (RSA)?

Answer:

Yes, we will begin an RSA which includes State Police in early April, 2018 and is usually completed with a week or so. The final report typically takes a few months to complete but that varies. Recommendations of the RSA will be evaluated for potential inclusion in the upcoming I-80 projects as well as any immediate actions that could take place.

Question:

Can I80 be tolled?

Answer:

The department is in the process of partnering with CMAP and the Tollway to do an Expressway Vision Study. Tolling interstates is an option that is being evaluated.

Not brought up at the meeting, but additional actions that the Department has identified:

The Department is evaluating adding minuteman patrol to I-80.

The District will advance a patching contract and anticipates letting it in 2019 which will help insure pavement safety.