Loved ones are overjoyed after a suburban River Forest native who disappeared last week in Montana was found alive. Family members say Madeline Connelly and her dog are doing fine after rescue crews discovered them yesterday. The Oak Park and River Forest High School grad went missing after she decided to take her dog on a hike in the Great Bear Wilderness last Thursday. Connelly said she survived by drinking from creeks and finding shelter under trees.

Picture: courtesy ABC7 Chicago