Missing Joliet Man Found

A reason to celebrate for the Dewitt family. Phillip Dewitt had been reported missing on January first. The 31 year old was last seen by his brother at the Red Roof Inn at Larkin and McDonough Street on Saturday, December 30th at 7pm. But friends of Mr. Dewitt reported seeing him on Sunday morning on the 31st of December. They reported a single vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Wilcox in Joliet. The driver was Phillip and the car belonged to Phillip’s friends. Phillip’s sister Holly Dewitt told WJOL that her brother’s friends told her, they gave Phillip their car to get liquor but went “joy riding” and ended up crashing the friend’s vehicle. The crash was only minor. Phillip’s friends told Holly that her brother was slumped over the wheel of the car and told him to run as the police were coming.

Joliet Police has been actively searching for Phillip Dewitt and police chief Brian Benton tells WJOL that “Dewitt was located in a Kankakee area hospital.” His condition is unknown.