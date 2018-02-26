New Details in Manhattan Woman’s Death Investigation

New details have come to light in the investigation into a missing Manhattan woman’s death. It was just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23rd, in the 1500 block of California Avenue that authorities discovered the body of Marissa L. Koziel. Koziel had been last seen by her family on February 1st and was reported missing to the Manahattan Police Department on February 14th. An autopsy determined that a single gunshot wound was the likely cause of death. Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Sources have told WJOL News that authorities believe the final resting place of the body may not be where Koziel was actually shot. Sources have also stated that it is possible that the body may have been at it’s final resting place for several days due to the weather leading up to the body’s discovery. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.