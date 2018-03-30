Missing Minooka Woman Found Safe in Idaho

The 40-year-old Minooka woman, who was reported missing on March 21st, has been found safe and sound. Tina Saunders was located by the Idaho State Police after her car was found out of gas. Saunders told the trooper that she had traveled to California and Oregon and was traveling home. Tina also informed the trooper that she was no longer in possession of her cell phone, as she had sold the phone for gas money. The state trooper stated that Tina appeared to be in a good metal state and stated that she said she would be attempting to contact her family soon. Authorities contacted Saunder’s father and mother to explain the circumstances of the contact the Idaho State Police had with their daughter.