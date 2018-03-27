Search for Missing Minooka Woman Continues

The Minooka Police Department is seeking help to find a missing 40 year old woman that has recently displayed bizarre behavior and has history of mental illness. Tina Saunders, was last seen at approximately 2:00pm on March 21st in Morris at her stepdaughter’s residence and was reported missing Thursday evening by her father. She was last seen driving a 2014 Ford Escape with IL license plate 343 4251. It is reported that she had been displaying disturbing behavior in the days leading up to her disappearance. WJOL has learned that she also had encounters with the Channahon and Morris Police Departments the day before she was last seen. Saunders is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and has tattoos on both arms.It is unknown what she may have been wearing at the time. Anyone who has seen Saunders or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Minooka Police Department immediately at 815-467-2298 or dial 911.