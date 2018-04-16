Missing Oswego Woman Found in Plainfield
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 3:42 PM

A missing Owsego woman has been found safe and sound by the Plainfield Police Department. 61-year-old Susan Stumpe was located and reunited with her family on Monday afternoon. Stumpe had left her Oswego home on Sunday evening to see a movie in Naperville but never returned home. Family was concerned that she may have become confused or lost while out. A citizen noticed the vehicle in the village of Plainfield on Monday afternoon and called police. The Plainfield Police were able to locate the vehicle and find Ms. Stumpe.

