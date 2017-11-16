Missing Mokena Woman Murdered in Kankakee County

The search for a missing Mokena woman has come to a tragic end. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that Kaitlyn Kearns, age 24, of Mokena has been found. After an overnight search by Sheriff’s detectives, her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located in a rural area of Kankakee County. Kearns was discovered deceased at the scene.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy and has positively identified the victim as Kaitlyn Kearns. They have confirmed that Kaitlyn suffered from a single gunshot wound to her head. Further toxicology and lab results will be made public upon completion.

Kaitlyn Kearns was reported missing on 11/14/17. She was last seen 11/13/17 at Woody’s bar, 1008 E. Washington Street in Joliet, at 1:30am, where she was a bartender. Sheriff’s detectives continue to actively investigate her death and will provide more information as it becomes available. Detectives believe that there is no threat to the community and that Kaitlyn was the intended target of this homicide.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has also confirmed that their SWAT Team executed a search warrant around 10:00 a.m. Thursday at a bulding in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street in Joliet in regards to the homicide. The building is one that is frequented by a motorcycle club. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told WJOL further information regarding the search will be provided when appropriate.

Anyone with any information surrounding Kaitlyn’s death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574; or the Sheriff’s dispatch center at 815-727-8575. An anonymous tip can also be sent to crimestoppersofwillcounty.org