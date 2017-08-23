Missouri Man Charged for Role in Crash that Killed Braidwood Man

A Braidwood man has died, two weeks after being in an accident on I-55 in Channahon. On August 9th, Michael D. DeBoard was traveling on I-55 near Bluff Road when he was struck by another vehicle which caused his car to roll over. He was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center and was placed in intensive care. DeBoard was pronounced deceased on Monday afternoon at 3:19 p.m. Lucas Roth of Missouri has been charged with aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, improper traffic lane usage and no valid registration for his role in the accident. He will be back in Will County Court on September 1st.