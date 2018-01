A Will County Judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a double homicide at a Joliet body shop. William Karasawaki was charged in the murders of 48-year-old Mike Oram and 43-year-old Jamie Wills in a Joliet body shop in Cass Street in March of 2016. Judge David Carlson was forced to declare a mistrial after a prosecution witness revealed information about the defendant that was not allowed. All parties involved will meet on Monday to discuss a new trial date.