This is a photo of Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears for the 2017 NFLPA Rookie Premiere portraits taken on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Dominic DiSaia/AP Images for NFLPA)

Mitchell Trubisky is officially a member of the Chicago Bears. The quarterback signed his contract and reported to Halas Hall Wednesday. Chicago drafted Trubisky with the second overall pick in the draft. The Bears start training camp next week.