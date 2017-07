Chicago Cubs baseball players Anthony Rizzo, right, Dexter Fowler, left, Kris Bryant, obscured at second from left, and Jason Heyward, second from right, celebrate during a parade outside Wrigley Field honoring the World Series champions Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Cubs could be hosting the MLB All-Star Game in the near future. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirms that Wrigley Field is being considering as a location for the Midsummer Classic in 2020 or soon after. The Cubs haven’t hosted an All-Star game since 1990.