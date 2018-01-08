Mobile Food Pantry a New Addition to MLK Day of Service on Jan. 15 at Joliet Central H.S.

Residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to advance the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 2018 MLK Day of Service on January 15. Join hundreds of volunteers in making it a “day on, not a day off” by completing service projects throughout the community. To volunteer for the MLK Day of Service, please register by contacting Ericka Williams at ewilliams@cc-doj.org or call (815) 724-1142. Participants will complete a variety of projects such as painting, beautifying schools, serving meals, and more.
A special addition to the Day of Service includes the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Sponsored by Caterpillar Inc. This new service project includes MLK Day volunteers who will be on hand at Central from 9:30 am to 11:30 a.m. to distribute nutritious food to those in need. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last.
Additional service projects are needed to make the event a success. Non-profit organizations are invited to submit their (3) hour project requests to the United Way of Will County via e-mail at mike@uwwill.org no later than January 10.
Both the Volunteer Sign-up form and Agency Project Request Form can be accessed at: www.jths.org. The 2018 MLK Day of Service goal is 1,000 volunteers, 50 projects & 4,000 hours of service.