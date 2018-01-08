Mobile Food Pantry a New Addition to MLK Day of Service on Jan. 15 at Joliet Central H.S.

Residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to advance the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 2018 MLK Day of Service on January 15. Join hundreds of volunteers in making it a “day on, not a day off” by completing service projects throughout the community.

To volunteer for the MLK Day of Service, please register by contacting Ericka Williams at ewilliams@cc-doj.org or call (815) 724-1142. Participants will complete a variety of projects such as painting, beautifying schools, serving meals, and more.