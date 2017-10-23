Mobile Workforce Services November Schedule

Workforce Services Division of Will County has announced the Mobile Workforce Center’s November schedule, with stops in six communities.

The mobile unit travels throughout Will County to help residents with resume development, cover letters and job applications. The workforce center contains 11 computer stations, internet access, and offers keyboarding lessons, as well as resume and job search assistance using online listings including jobs4people.org and Illinois workNet.

The Mobile Workforce Center will be at Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff, Bolingbrook, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays.

The unit will be at University Park Village Hall, 698 Burnham Drive, in University Park, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, will host the Mobile Workforce Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MWC can be found at the Wilmington Public Library District, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, except Thanksgiving Day.

It will be at Frankfort Public Library District, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays, Nov. 3 and 17. It will be at Mokena Community Public Library, 11327 W. 195th St., Mokena, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. those days.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to take advantage of the service, which is offered at no cost to County residents. Workforce Services is under the County Executive’s office and is led by Administrative Manager Susan Flessner.

For additional information about the Workforce Services Division of Will County or the Mobile Workforce Center, go to www.jobs4people.org.