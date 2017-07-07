Mokena Road Buckle By Evan Bredeson | Jul 7, 2017 @ 5:06 AM Due to the extreme heat, northbound Wolf Road between 191st Street & 187th Street has buckled. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes as the Village of Mokena evaluates the situation. Related Content Kacey Musgraves to Perform at Rialto Square Theatr... New Lenox Mayor Expects New Development To Bring J... Hot Embers Fall Behind Wall Re-Igniting MondayR... Lincoln-Way District 210 Community Awards Over $30... Plainfield Man Arrested For Shooting Off Bottle Ro... Early Voting Begins Next Week