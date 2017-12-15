MONEY Ranks Lewis University as Second-Best Mid-Sized University in Illinois

Educational quality, affordability and alumni success pushed Lewis University into the Top 10 of private universities in Illinois ranked by MONEY in its Best Colleges for Your Money 2017 list.

“Lewis University offers students an outstanding combination of quality and cost with the assurance that their degree will have real-world value on the job market,” stated Raymond Kennelly, senior vice president for Enrollment Management.

Lewis University is ranked the second-best mid-sized university in Illinois.

MONEY analyzed 27 measures of educational quality, affordability and outcomes to develop a ranking of more than 700 of the nation’s best-performing colleges. The website highlighted several data points about Lewis University, such as 95-percent of students with need get grants and 29 percent of low-income students become upper middle class.

Lewis University is an innovative and entrepreneurial Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.