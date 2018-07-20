Moody’s Holds Illinois’ Credit Steady
By Evan Bredeson
Jul 20, 2018 @ 12:12 PM

Illinois’ credit isn’t getting any better, but it’s not getting any worse either. Moody’s Investors Service yesterday issued a new credit update for the state. Moody’s upgraded Illinois from near-junk status with a negative outlook to near-junk status with a stable outlook. Moody’s says Illinois’ credit is still the worst of any state in the nation, and could get worse if Illinois doesn’t get a handle on its nearly six billion-dollars in unpaid bills and 130 billion-dollar pension debt.

