More Charges Possible For Dixon High School Shooting Suspect

A former Dixon High School student could face more charges after he was accused of exchanging gunfire with a school resource officer. Police say 19-year-old Matthew Milby brought a gun to the school yesterday morning and fired at Officer Mark Dallas before Dallas wounded him. There are no classes today at Dixon High but seniors are scheduled to return to campus for graduation rehearsal. Milby, who remains hospitalized, is charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and his bond is set at two million dollars.