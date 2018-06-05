More Funding for Will County Roadways Secured

A major interchange in Will County is going to be overhauled thanks to the Illinois Department of Transportation Competitive Freight Program. This federal grant program gives local governments a chance to receive federal funding for major freight routes throughout the state of Illinois. Will County was able to secure funding for bottleneck reduction at the interchange of Interstate 80 and US 30. The project is currently on record to cost $43,003,183. Will County was able to secure a grant totaling $34,371,837 meaning that local governments will have to only find approximately $9 million. This project is currently considered shovel ready and therefore could begin at sometime in the near future. Plainfield also secured funding for a re-route of Illinois Route 126.