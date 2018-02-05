More Snow Today

More snow is expected for Chicago on Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting three to six inches in the city and the rest of northern Illinois from noon today to midnight. Officials say there will likely be a significant impact to the evening commute. Most spots in the Chicago area got about two inches of snow on Sunday, although measurements of up to five inches were submitted from northwest Indiana. In Will County, 2 to 3 inches of snow is possible and 3 to 4 inches further west. The snow should end by 10 p.m. Monday.