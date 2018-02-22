Morris Fire Involved in Standing Water Rescue
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 8:52 PM
Photo Courtesy of the Morris Fire Protection District Facebook Page

The Morris Fire Protection District was involved with an early morning water rescue on Thursday. It was just after 5:00 a.m. when the Morris Police Department received a phone call about a vehicle that had become stranded in high standing water on Pine Bluff Road just near Route 47. WCSJ News stated that barricades were in place blocking the roadway due to the standing water but that the driver disregarded the barriers and drove around before becoming stranded. The Morris Fire Protection District was assisted during the rescue by the Channahon, Plainfield and Wilmington fire departments. Minooka Fire also lent the Morris District use of a surplus vehicle that specializes in water rescues.

