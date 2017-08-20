Morris Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The Grundy County Coroner has announced that he is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Morris man. It was at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday morning that 911 received a call from the mother of the victim. She had told authorities that she a call from her son stating he had been in a crash on Pine Bluff Road but was unsure of his location. Sheriff’s Deputies found the crash east of Jug town on Pine Bluff Road just before 5:00 a.m. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was westbound on Pine Bluff coming into the S curve ½ mile east of Jugtown Road. For unknown reason, the motorcyclist did not make the curve and traveled off the roadway into the wooded area on the Southside of Pine Bluff. Pronounced dead at the scene was Bryan C. Eisenhower of rural Morris. The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner’s office and the Sheriff’s Department.