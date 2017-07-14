Morris Police Investigating Damage to Local Park
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 12:30 AM

The Morris Police are asking for the public’s help involving an investigation at a local park. Officers were informed on July 11th by the Morris Public Works Department that someone had set off fireworks inside the men’s restroom in the West Side Park causing damage to the facility. The West Side Park is located near the White Oak School near Dupont Ave. Anyone with information is asked to contact that Morris police Department at 815-942-2131.

