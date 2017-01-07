Morris Police Looking for Residential Burglary Suspect

Morris police have announced they are looking for a 21-year-old Minooka man in connection to a residential burglary warrant issued in Grundy County. Police are looking for Dakota W. Dunstan of the 100 block of S. White Lane in Minooka. Dunstan is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 130, with brown hair and brown eyes. Any information regarding the warrant should be passed on to the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2132. If you have information on this individual, do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.