Morris Police Searching for Wanted Man for Failure to Appear

The Morris Police Department has announced that they are searching for 25-year-old subject. Demetrius Glover is wanted after failing to appear in Will County Warrant for Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer. Glover is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He is known to frequent the apartments in the 1700 block of Parklake. If you have information on this individual, do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131.