Morris Queen of Hearts Drawing Capped At $1.5 Million

The queen rolls over once again at the Morris VFW Post 6049 Queen of Hearts drawing. Cheryl H. picked card 34 and it was the four of hearts. She wins $50. If the Queen of Hearts is drawn the winner gets 70 percent of the pot. Last night’s pot was $1,169,732. If another queen or a joker is picked, the winner gets 5% of the pot.

There will likely be only four more weeks of the Queen of Hearts raffle at Morris VFW Post 6049. Organizers say they’ve capped the prize at 1.5 million dollars. At that point there will be a draw-down. Rules to be announced at a later date.

Ticket sales are Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. and Monday noon to 5 p.m. The next Queen of Hearts drawing will be held on Monday February 5th at 6 p.m.