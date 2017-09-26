Morris “Queen of Hearts” to Take Break Till November After Big Payday
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 3:57 PM

Now that the Morris VFW “Queen of Hears” has selected a winner for it’s $1.6 millions pot, it’s time to get prepared for the next drawing. The drawing on Monday night ended with Kevin Repsel of LaSalle walking away with 70% or $1.1 million of the total pot. The remaining 30% will be divided up equally with 15% going to Morris VFW Post 6049 and the remaining 15% rolling over into the games next pot. The $240,000 will be up for grabs when the “Queen of Hearts” resumes it’s drawing which organizers have said will be after a short break which will last until sometime in November.

