Morris State Rep. Hold Identity Theft Prevention Seminar Today

State Representative David Welter (R-Morris) will host an Identity Theft Prevention Seminar from 2-4 p.m. today, in the community room located in the lower level of the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty Street, in Morris.

A liaison from the Attorney General’s Office will speak on how to prevent fraud and what to do if you are a victim. The seminar is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be provided.

“Illinois has one of the highest rates of identity theft in the country, particularly with senior citizens being targeted as victims,” said Rep. Welter.

For more information or to RSVP please call Rep. Welter’s office at 815-416-1475.