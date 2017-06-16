Morris State Rep’s Town Hall Meetings Canceled

State Representative David A. Welter (R-Morris) has announced that his upcoming town hall meetings scheduled in Morris and Wilmington have been postponed following this week’s proclamation from Governor Rauner calling the Illinois General Assembly back to Springfield for a 10-day special session starting on June 21 with the goal of passing a balanced state budget.

“I am glad the Governor is calling us back to Springfield next week to work toward passing a balanced state budget,” Representative Welter said. “We are rapidly approaching a tipping point as a state beyond which the damage may be irreparable, unless we come together at this critical juncture to pass a balanced budget. I am eager to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to achieve this goal together.”

Representative Welter’s previously scheduled Town Hall Meetings at White Oak School in Morris on Wednesday, June 21 and at Wilmington Middle School in Wilmington on Thursday, June 22 have been postponed until further notice. Welter’s Town Hall Meeting in Plano on June 19 will continue as scheduled.