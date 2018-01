The Morris VFW Queen of Hearts game is back in the news. It was last September when a LaSalle, Illinois man won the $1.59 million jackpot in the raffle game. The jackpot has once again broke the $1 million mark for the upcoming January 8th drawing. The drawing takes place every Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Morris VFW Post 6049 at 309 McKinley Street in Morris. Information on how to enter can be found on the Morris VFW Facebook page. Next week’s pot amount is officially $1,018,027.