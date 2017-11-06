Morris Walmart Experiences Quick Change Scam

The Morris Police Department is investigating a Quick Change Scam that occurred on October 25th at 7:35 pm at the Morris Walmart. A male suspect purchased two laptops totaling $1,536 and paid with $20.00 bills. When the cashier counted the money it was short. The suspect recounted the stack and while doing so removed several bills from the bottom of the stack without being seen. He then added cash from a different pocket to the stack making it appear he corrected the count. The male appeared alone however surveillance revealed he got into an older model maroon sedan with a female and child inside. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Morris Police Department at (815) 942-2131.