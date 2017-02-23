The Mother Of Chicago Bull’s Dwayne Wade In Wilmington Next Week

Detroit Pistons center Aron Baynes (12) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Dwayne Wade (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The mother of Chicago Bull’s Dwayne Wade hopes to drive home the dangers of heroin addiction. Jolinda Wade will discuss her past struggles with drug addiction during a forum on the heroin epidemic in Wilmington. Wade will join Will County Executive Larry Walsh and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

Pastor Wade, who preaches on Chicago’s South Side, will discuss her past addictions to heroin and cocaine and her hard road to recovery. Her presentation will be an inspiration to those who struggle with heroin addiction or those whose loved ones use this dangerous and highly addictive drug.

Pastor Jolinda Wade

Other featured speakers will include County Executive Walsh and State’s Attorney Glasgow, who have partnered on efforts to end the heroin epidemic through the work of a county grassroots organization called HELPS (Heroin Education Leads to Preventative Solutions).

The heroin forum will be held Thursday, March 2nd between 6 and 8:30pm at the Wilmington Middle School at 715 S. Joliet Street.

Seventy-six people from all walks of life died as the result of a heroin overdose in 2016 in Will County. Public officials from across the county are working together to address this growing epidemic.