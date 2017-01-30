Mother Leaves Child In Car While Gambling in Joliet

A 35 year old Lockport mother has been charged with leaving a child unattended in a vehicle while she sat a slot machine. Tracy Fotsis was arrested January 25th at 8:49pm at Betty’s located at 3068 Caton Farm Road. A witness called police to say there was a child left alone in a vehicle outside a gambling establishment. When Joliet police arrived they found a 12-year-old boy left alone in the 2007 Dodge. No word if the vehicle was running or not. Under law, no child 13 and under can be left alone in a vehicle, running or not. Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle is a misdemeanor and if convicted the mother faces a fine between 150 and 200-dollars.