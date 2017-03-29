Mother Speaks Out Following Attack Of Daughter; You May Be Surprised To Hear What She Says

The mother of a Joliet woman viciously attacked by her finance’s brother is speaking out for the first time. CBS-2 news reporter Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with Linda Velko, the mother of Amanda who was attacked and says Timothy Gregory loved her daughter and can’t figure out why he would attack her.

Timothy Gregory is accused of striking Amanda Velko with a hammer and then setting her house on fire. He faces more than half a dozen charges including two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated arson. Linda also had a chance to meet the good Samaritan who saved her daughter’s life. She thanked Ryan Flannery and said we have a purpose and his was to be there that day to save her daughter. Velko says her daughter is expected to recover but remains in a medically induced coma.

Meanwhile, Gregory is being held on 2-million dollars bond. His next court date is April 21st.