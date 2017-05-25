Mother of Victim in Brutal Hammer Attack Gives National Interview

The mother of a Joliet woman who was allegedly attacked by her fiance’s brother with a hammer is speaking out. Amanda Zelko was allegedly attacked on March 25th by Timothy Gregory, who is the brother of her fiance Scott Gregory. Timothy is accused of striking Amanda Zelko with a hammer and then setting her house, in the 1000-block of Infantry, on fire. Timothy Gregory is facing more than half a dozen charges including two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated arson. He is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bond. Amanda’s mother, Lisa Zelko, tells People Magazine that her daughter was not only attacked with a hammer but also survived an attempted strangulation and rape. Lisa also told the magazine that her daughter has been in and out of the Intensive Care Unit five times and has even suffered a cardiac arrest twice and pneumonia. She stated that in the day in question Timothy alleged just snapped and hit Amanda before trying to strangle her. It has also been alleged that Timothy Gregory raped Amanda during the struggle. Amanda was eventually able to escape into a nearby bathroom and that is when Gregory is said to have started a fire and began fanning smoke under the door. Amanda was eventually able to escape the home and was seen in her yard by a good Samaritan named Ryan Flannery who stopped Gregory from following Amanda outside. Flannery stayed with Amanda until emergency services responded. Due to the high cost of Amanda’s medical treatments a GoFundME page has been set up to help the family with their bills. Timothy Gregory will be back in Will County Court for a pre-trial hearing on June 15th.